Volunteers needed to help raise flags in Ringgold
Volunteers are needed to help with raising flags in Ringgold.
Monday, May 21st 2018, 6:08 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 6:08 am EDT
Flags will be raised Monday in Ringgold for fallen veterans. It's the city's oldest tradition.
Volunteers are needed to help raise the more than 1600 flags.
Twice a year, for two weeks surrounding Memorial and Veterans Day, American flags and wooden crosses are raised to honor fallen soldiers with ties to Catoosa County. The cross is etched with the person's name and service.
If you would like to help officials ask that you meet at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Old City Annex Building directly behind Ringgold First Baptist Church.