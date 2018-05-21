Good Monday. Interesting weather is shaping up this week. We start with today which will be the most uneventful day of the week with temps in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. The chance for rain is only 10%, but it will be a bit humid this afternoon.

Tuesday a weak front will press into the area. Ahead of that we will see cloud cover increasing through the morning hours with scattered showers and storms likely during the afternoon. The high Tuesday will reach 81.

Wednesday and Thursday we see that front becoming stationary well to our south which for us means no rain and very warm air settling in. Temps will be near 90 both days with moderate levels of humidity to make it feel fairly uncomfortable.

Friday we have some tropical moisture streaming in from the south that will make rain a VERY good likelihood Friday through the weekend and on into Memorial Day as well. Rainfall amounts through the weekend could be as much as 3" of rain if not a little bit more. We will continue to refine the forecast over the next few days, but for now be ready with your plan B.

