UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that the victim in Sunday night's shooting on 4th Avenue is listed in stable condition.

Tommy Fuget, 28, told police he was walking down 4th Avenue about 10:30pm Sunday when he was shot by an unknown man.

Fuget arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip through the Chattanooga PD Mobile App.

