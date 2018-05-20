More people looking to become 'social media influencers' for a living
Being a 'social media influencer' is a trend that has come with social media that many young people are want to be a part of. Experts say this new wave of social media is killing interest for other, blue collar jobs.
"People don't want to work hard anymore. The times have changed. I notice the younger generation looking for work that doesn't require any hard physical labor," Tulin Wimetz, the VP of Community Relations at Skyco Staffing, said.
Being a social media influencer entails posting pictures or videos to social media sights, gaining popularity and then hopefully making money from advertisements. There are several of them in Knoxville, including Tala Shatara's.
"I have over 16,000 followers and it means a lot," Shatara said.
Shatara said shes's noticed the influence social media has had over the years. She's a Senior at UT and said their are classes dedicated to mastering the craft.
