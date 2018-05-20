By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Dansby Swanson's two-run single capped a six-run ninth inning, and the NL-leading Atlanta Braves rallied to stun the Miami Marlins 10-9 on Sunday.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in two runs in the seventh and another in the ninth as the Braves moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since July 5, 2014. Atlanta has won nine of its last 12.

READ MORE | Braves release slumping Bautista, Camargo to play 3B

Miami led 6-0 after four innings and 9-4 to begin the ninth. Lewis Brinson's first career grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth, and Miguel Rojas homered twice and drove in four runs for the last-place Marlins, who have lost three of four.

Atlanta started the ninth with three runs off closer Brad Ziegler on Acuna's single, a throwing error by first baseman Justin Bour and a single by Nick Markakis.

Taylor Guererro (0-2) came on with two outs and allowed four straight batters to reach base. He walked Tyler Flowers, gave up an RBI single to Kurt Suzuki and walked Johan Camargo before Swanson laced a single down the left-field line to touch off a celebration in the outfield. Camargo became Atlanta's everyday third baseman earlier Sunday when the Braves released Jose Bautista.

Julio Teheran dug the Braves a hole by balking in a run and hitting two batters before allowing Brinson's grand slam. The fourth matched the second-worst inning of Teheran's eight-year career, and he has a 6.29 ERA over his last six starts against Miami.

Teheran allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings. He had won four straight decisions and had a 2.20 ERA over his last seven starts.

Wei-Yin Chen allowed just two baserunners before four straight singles made it 6-2 in the sixth. The left-hander gave up five hits, one walk and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings and has a 3.00 ERA in his last six starts against Atlanta.

Acuna's two-run single off Drew Steckenrider cut the Marlins' lead to 8-4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: CF Ender Inciarte stayed in the game after slamming into the wall in the fourth. As Bour's triple sailed over his glove, hit the wall and bounced away, Inciarte's right shoulder hit the wall and he dropped onto his back, staying down for a couple of minutes while play was stopped. Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer visited Inciarte as he was helped to his feet.

BYE, BAUTISTA

General manager Alex Anthopolous said the decision to release Bautista was made before Saturday's 8-1 win. The 37-year-old Bautista, signed to a minor-league deal in April, joined the Braves on May 4 and hit .143 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games. Camargo went 0 for 3 with two walks on Sunday.

BEEN A WHILE

Bour hit the Marlins' last grand slam on June 19, 2017 against Washington. Teheran last gave up six in an inning on May 26, 2015, at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed a career-worst seven runs in an inning at Philadelphia last July 28.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

Derek Dietrich grounded into a forceout in the seventh but advanced to third on throwing errors by Freeman and Albies. Rojas then homered off Lucas Sims to make it 8-2. ... Rojas added his seventh homer in the ninth off A.J. Minter (3-0) for his first career multihomer game. Before this season Rojas, had four homers in 358 career games.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his second career start as Miami opens a three-game series at the New York Mets. He allowed one run and four baserunners in five innings against the Dodgers last week.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-2, 2.87 ERA) will make his 10th start and 75th of his career as Atlanta opens a three-game series at Philadelphia. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 in nine career starts and one relief appearance against the Phillies.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball