Trump tweeted Sunday: "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!"

Trump has been promoting a theory circulating in conservative circles about a possible FBI spy on the campaign.

But Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani cast doubt on that last week, saying neither he nor the president knows for certain if there was a spy.