A Tennessee Valley lottery player was a big winner Friday night.

The player from South Pittsburg won a whopping $2,060,705 playing Tennessee Cash.

The winning ticket was sold at the Lotto Mart on East 12th Street in South Pittsburg.

A Powerball player in Knoxville won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball.

A lucky New Jersey Powerball player won the $315.3 million jackpot.