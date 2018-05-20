News
South Pittsburg lottery player wins over $2 million
TN Valley lottery player wins big.
Sunday, May 20th 2018, 11:34 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 2:09 pm EDT
A Tennessee Valley lottery player was a big winner Friday night.
The player from South Pittsburg won a whopping $2,060,705 playing Tennessee Cash.
The winning ticket was sold at the Lotto Mart on East 12th Street in South Pittsburg.
A Powerball player in Knoxville won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball.
A lucky New Jersey Powerball player won the $315.3 million jackpot.
The identities of the winners have not yet been released.