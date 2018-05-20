UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are still working to learn a motive for a murder-suicide at a Hixson gas station Sunday. Investigators said Frederick Tragresser shot and killed his ex-wife, Kimberly Philips. He then turned the gun on himself and died at the hospital.

The store clerk said he had no idea anything happened in the parking lot until a customer came inside the store telling him to call 911.

“What I heard was a big noise. Pop. I looked out my window outside, and I thought someone's tire got blown up,” Sameer Patel said.

He just finished ringing up a customer, when they came running back inside his convenience store on Hixson Pike.

“He said there is a body laying down on the floor," Patel explained. "So we all got nervous and started running outside.”

They found 48-year-old Kimberly Philips shot to death in the parking lot. Patel didn't know where the shooter was.

“Don't know where is the shooter," Patel said. "Don't know what exactly is going to happen. Is somebody going to come across us? Somebody did something crazy, leave the scene like that. We were nervous.”

The store customer called 911. That's when police found 47-year-old Frederick Tragresser in his car suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Investigators said Tragresser shot Philips before shooting himself.

“It's pretty sad," Patel added, "It's pretty sad. It is scary. Nothing like this has happened before. I've been working here nine years. Nothing like this, this is the first time happening.”

Community members visited the gas station Sunday afternoon to make sure the employees were okay. Daniel Howard was one of those who checked on the employees.

Howard says he received a notification from "Nextdoor." "Nextdoor" is an app used to monitor what's happening in your neighborhood. That's how he found out about the shooting at the gas station.

“You can click on different neighborhoods, where you are located. It will give you information if someone posts something on their social media,” said Daniel Howard. “So I was alerted about it probably about 15 or 20 minutes after happened.”

When Howard found out about the news, he went to go check on the gas station clerks.

“I was wondering about the BP gas station ladies. Originally, it was supposed to have been there so, I went to go check on them that's when I found out it was at the next one down at the Shell,” said Howard.

Howard says this incident was a little too close to home.

“I could hit a golf ball there if I wanted,” said Howard. "It is scary, the thoughts going through your mind. What was the situation? It's unfortunate."

The Chattanooga police officer working the scene says this type of behavior doesn't typically happen in Hixson.

Howard agrees.

“Quiet except for the traffic, but other than that it's a very tight community and so everybody knows everybody,” said Howard.



This investigation is still ongoing, but Chattanooga police say this shooting was an isolated incident.

