Ridgeland High JROTC earns Air Force award
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 10:19 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 10:19 pm EDT
Unit GA-801 at Ridgeland High School in Walker County has been selected as one of 125 units to receive the 2017-18 Air Force Distinguished Unit with Merit Award. The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission.
Instructors are Lt. Col. Byron Love and Master Sgt. Carl Gentry.