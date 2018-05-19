News
Eagle Scout builds outdoor classroom for Middle Valley school
Eagle Scout Carson Barasha has built an outdoor "butterfly classroom" for Middle Valley Elementary School.
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 10:06 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, May 20th 2018, 6:54 pm EDT
Carson's cousin, who is also an Eagle Scout, built Buddy Benches for the school's playground last year.
Principal Allyson DeYoung said, "we are proud to highlight how these young men are giving back to their community through service projects and providing a positive example for elementary students."