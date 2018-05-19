Two people are recovering after a motorcycle struck the back of a Jeep.

The crash happened in the 12800 block of Highway 58 Saturday.

According to Matt Lea with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, "the Jeep came to an abrupt stop while going north due to a medical emergency with the passenger."

The motorcycle then struck the Jeep in the rear. Both of the people on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike and were taken to an area hospital. One was transported by ground and the other by Life Force.



Lea said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No one in the Jeep was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.