Two people are facing multiple charges after a police chase.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a Ford Expedition traveling on Brainerd Road with a headlight out.

The deputy turned on his lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, 28-year-old James B Stagner, started to pull over but then turned around in the middle of the road and fled.

Stagner weaved in and out of traffic and ran a red light. He then turned into an apartment complex and struck a parked vehicle.

Stagner jumped out of the Ford Expedition and ran. He was captured and taken to an area hospital to be treated for a wrist injury.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, Jeanette C Francisco. She admitted to having a sea salt grinder in a clear bottle that they were selling as meth.

The substance was sent off to the lab to be tested. Officers also found 19 syringes in the vehicle.

Both Stagner and Francisco were arrested on multiple charges:

STAGNER

Leaving Scene of Accident (Parked Vehicle)

Traffic Control Signals Violation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Evading Arrest

Criminal Simulation

FRANCISCO