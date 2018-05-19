A Chattanooga man is facing multiple charges after he fled police because his vehicle's registration was expired.

According to Chattanooga Police, an officer saw 30-year-old Stevie Anthony Thomas's Dodge Charger driving on North Hawthorne Street early Friday morning.

The officer ran Thomas's license plate and discovered the vehicle's registration was expired by around two months.

The officer attempted to pull Thomas over. Instead, Thomas continued driving, ran a stop sign and sped up. As Thomas approached the intersection of N. Hawthorne Street and Cleveland Avenue, he tried to turn right but ran off the road into a ditch.

Thomas then exited the vehicle and ran off.

The officer heard the vehicle run off the road and saw a person running, but as the officer pulled closer, the person was gone.

The officer stayed with the vehicle to make sure no one else was in the Dodge Charger.

Dispatch advised the officer that the vehicle's owner, Thomas, was calling dispatch. Officers visited Thomas's nearby home and took him back to the scene of the crash.

Thomas said he was the driver, and he ran because he was scared since he knew his registration was expired.

Thomas also explained that he did run the stop sign and was trying to evade officers when he went too fast around a curve and ran off the road. He said he ran from the vehicle to his home because he was afraid of what happened.

Thomas faces charges of:

Evading Arrest

Registration, Expired

Improper Turn (Motor Vehicle)

Stop Sign Violation

Leaving Scene of Accident w/ Damage to Vehicle.