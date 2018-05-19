The Atlanta Braves are going on a road trip, and they are stopping in Chattanooga!

The Braves Country Road Trip will include a stay in the Scenic City Friday, June 8-Saturday, June 9.

Braves fans will get to experience some of their favorite elements of SunTrust Park at Coolidge Park.

On Friday, Braves alumni will host a Chattanooga Youth Baseball Clinic at a local little league park. Details to register for this event will be released at a later date.

The event at Coolidge Park will take place Saturday from 11:00 am-4:00 pm.

Braves fans of all ages are invited to take part in the fun. Activites will include games, freebies and photo opportunities.

In addition, fans will be able to visit the 'Taste of SunTrust Park' Food Trailer to sample ballpark foods.

Braves merchandise will also be available. Braves alums Otis Nixon and Matt Murray will be in attendance as well.