With an exchange of vows and a set of new royal titles, Prince Harry, the younger son of the late Princess Diana and grandson of the British monarch, married California native Meghan Markle in a regal church ceremony Saturday set on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The two are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, titles bestowed upon them earlier in the day by Queen Elizabeth.

Congratulations to the royal couple! See the best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. pic.twitter.com/vEk3kKKeat — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2018

For those who snoozed during the wedding (which aired at 7 a.m. EDT!), TODAY has you covered. Here were the top moments:

THE DRESS

The duchess wore a simple white gown with a white boatneck, three-quarter length sleeves and a sweeping train, all designed by the British artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy.

She also wore the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from the queen, on top of her veil.

The 16-foot veil, made of silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers, featured designs that represent the "flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition," according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.

PRINCE HARRY'S GLANCES

Harry, who wore his formal Blues and Royals frock coat military uniform, told his bride, "You look amazing," upon her arrival at the altar.

The couple continued to exchange loving glances at each other throughout the one-hour ceremony inside the castle's St. George's chapel.

THE MUSIC

The traditional ceremony was marked by numerous American touches, including a rousing sermon delivered by Rev. Michael Curry, the first black pastor to preside over the U.S. Episcopal Church. The Kingdom Choir then sang the American classic "Stand By Me," by Ben E. King.

The gospel choir went on to sing "This Little Light of Mine" as the couple departed on their carriage ride throughout Windsor following the ceremony.

THE KISS

Following the ceremony, the couple walked outside to the cheers of several hundred lucky members of the public. They kissed each other atop the chapel steps before walking into a horse-drawn carriage that took the newlyweds on a procession around the town.

The wedding was attended by roughly 600 dignitaries and A-list celebrities from around the world who filed into Windsor Castle to witness the most anticipated wedding of the year.

THE RINGS

The bride's wedding ring was fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold provided as a gift by the queen and continuing a tradition. The ritual dates back to Harry’s great-grandmother, Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, whose 1923 wedding ring from the future King George VI was fashioned from a gift of Welsh gold.

The same nugget was used to create wedding rings for other royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth, her daughter, the late Princess Margaret, and Princess Diana. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, also has a wedding ring made of Welsh gold.

Markle gave Harry a platinum band with a textured finish.

Harry proposed to Markle in 2017 with a custom-made ring that had a special connection to his mother. He designed the ring with two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection “to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” he said during the couple’s first joint interview after their engagement.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S WAVE

After Princess Charlotte's charming wave at cameras while visiting the hospital after the birth of her little brother, Prince Louis, many anticipated that she'd steal the show on her uncle's wedding day.

She did not disappoint. She gave the crowd an over-the-shoulder wave as she entered the church and then waved to people as she left the ceremony.

The 3-year-old princess was a bridesmaid at the wedding while her older brother, Prince George, 4, was page boy.

The bridesmaids held hands behind the bride, as the pageboys walked behind the girls.

How adorable are the page boys and bridesmaids?! #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/nPSjhyuRrs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 19, 2018

THE CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS

The day provided perfect sunny weather to the thousands of excited well-wishers who lined the walkway of St. George's Chapel to cheer on the arrival of guests, who included high-wattage stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, and George and Amal Clooney.

Harry's wedding to Meghan, who quit her career as an actress and lifestyle blogger to marry her sweetheart, is the biggest royal event since Harry's older brother, Prince William, married the former Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.

Harry is the sixth in line to the British throne, following his father, brother and brother's three children. However, as the younger son of the beloved Princess Diana, the impish royal redhead with a former wild-child reputation grew up before the eyes of the entire world and captured hearts with his engagement to Meghan.

The bride and groom met in July 2016 on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Neither knew much about the other: The prince had never heard of the actress, who in turn knew only superficially about the royal family.

The two hit it off during two back-to-back dates in London before Harry convinced Meghan, who lived and worked in Toronto, to come with him on a trip to Botswana several weeks later.

“We camped out with each other under the stars,” he said during an interview after the couple announced their engagement.

They spent five “absolutely fantastic” days with each other, the prince said.

“Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other,” he said.

The couple kept quiet about their relationship until Harry released a rare statement in November 2016 attacking paparazzi for news coverage he described as racist and sexist.

Meghan identifies as biracial. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is black and her father, Thomas Markle, is white. Her parents divorced when she was young.

In addition to being a person of color, Meghan also was previously married. She was with American film producer Trevor Engelson until their divorce in 2013.