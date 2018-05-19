UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a previously missing 2-year-old boy from Grainger County has been found safe.

TBI previously issued an endangered child alert for Jayce Tristan Stewart.

Officials say he was with his non-custodial mother, Shanna Ann Hatley, in Alabama. Hatley has been arrested, according to the TBI.

PREVIOUS STORY: The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a 2-year-old Grainger County boy believed to be with a non-custodial parent.

Jayce Tristan Stewart is a white male with blonde hair, brown eyes, about 3 feet tall, and 30 pounds, according to the TBI.

Investigators say he was last seen on May 10, 2018, in Bean Station, Tennessee in the company of his non-custodial parent Shanna Ann Hatley. She's described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'01", and 110 pounds.

Jayce was last seen wearing a plaid button down shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes, the TBI said in a press release.