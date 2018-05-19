A Bradley Central High School graduate had an unexpected guest show up to watch him get his diploma.

Channel 3's cameras were rolling during the emotional reunion.

Graduation is a day many high school seniors and their families look forward to.

"Very exciting! Words can't express!" Missy Ivey said about her son’s graduation.

The ceremony is one her son, Nakoma Garrett, and their family won't forget.

Nakoma Garrett's family was there, but so was one other person he didn't expect to see, his brother.

"He told us we could FaceTime him, but the reception would be horrible!" Nakoma Garrett said about his brother.

He thought his big brother, who is a marine, was overseas.

But moments before Nakoma walked into the ceremony, he learned this was not true.

His brother, Sgt. Dakota Garrett, wanted to make sure he was there for the special day.

Nakoma Garrett had no idea.

"What in the world!” Nakoma Garrett explained as his brother walked in. “I thought you weren't going to make it in."

They haven't seen each other in a year.

His family spent the last month planning the special surprise.

"This is a big moment,” Nakoma Garrett said with a smile. “Sometimes the military takes stuff, but I’m glad we've got him back home to watch me graduate."

It was an exciting moment for the whole family.

"I'm just thankful he's here and I’m just glad he's here safe," their dad, Charles Ivey, said. “That's all that matters to me! That's what we prayed for."

As Nakoma Garrett walked in to graduate, his eyes went straight to his family, taking in a moment they will all cherish forever

"He's home,” Nakoma Garrett said. “You wanted him to be here instead of through FaceTime. So, it's good for the whole family to have him back."