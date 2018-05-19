Flooding in Murray County has caused some issues for drivers.

Norton Bridge Road is closed due to flooding.

Murray County Sheriff's Office, a large hole developed along Hyden Tyler Road. Dispatch says the hole has since been fixed, but drivers should expect to drive over a big bump. They ask that you drive slowly.

 
If you observe a problem while driving, the sheriff's office asks that you call 911.

 

 

 