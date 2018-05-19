News
Murray Co. flooding causes road issues
Flooding in Murray County has caused some issues for drivers.
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 12:59 pm EDT
Updated:
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 1:30 pm EDT
Norton Bridge Road is closed due to flooding.
Murray County Sheriff's Office, a large hole developed along Hyden Tyler Road. Dispatch says the hole has since been fixed, but drivers should expect to drive over a big bump. They ask that you drive slowly.
If you observe a problem while driving, the sheriff's office asks that you call 911.