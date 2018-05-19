News
Bradley Central student charged after BB gun found in backpack, BCSO says
According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Thursday, May 17.
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 11:46 am EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, May 19th 2018, 11:46 am EDT
A Bradley Central High School student has been charged with disorderly conduct after a BB gun was discovered in the student's backpack.
According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Thursday, May 17.
Channel 3 is working to learn more about this incident.
We will keep you updated on this developing story.