Chattanooga Firefighters responded to a Saturday morning fire at a vacant residence.

Just after 9:00 am, CFD was called to the 2000 block of East 34th Street where smoke was showing from windows at the residence.

Firefighters found smoke showing from the front of the home. They were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.

According to Captain Chris Cordes from Q9, the fire was confined to a rear bedroom closet. The property was assessed at $10,000.