The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its findings from the Woodmore bus crash investigation in a nearly 600-page report.

The information was published on May 3, according to the NTSB's website.

The information includes all of the complaints filed against the bus driver, Johnthony Walker.

It also includes a crash report, the preliminary report from the NTSB's investigation, and the history of bus 366.

The NTSB will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Washington.

