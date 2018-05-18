News
1 dead after shooting near Mt. Zion High School
Friday, May 18th 2018, 10:12 pm EDT
Updated:
Friday, May 18th 2018, 10:16 pm EDT
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working a fatal shooting near a Clayton County high school, Friday night.
According to officials, the shots were fired near Mt. Zion High School off Mt. Zion Road.
Right now, the Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims who were transported to area hospitals. One victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, while another was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.
