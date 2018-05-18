News
At least one a month: Tracking school shootings since the start of 2018
A list of elementary, middle and high schools where a person was wounded or killed by gunfire.
NBC News has compiled a list of shooting incidents that have resulted in injuries and/or deaths at elementary, middle and high schools since the beginning of 2018. (It does not include the many shooting incidents in which there were no casualties.) As of May 18, more than 30 people have been killed and more than 40 have been injured in these shootings.
- May 18: Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas (9 students, 1 teacher)
- May 11: Highland High School in Palmdale, California (1 injury)
- April 20: Forest High School in Ocala, Florida (1 injury)
- March 20: Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland (gunman dead, 1 dead, 1 injured)
- March 19: Douglass Park Elementary School, Virginia (1 injured)
- March 13: Seaside High School in Seaside, California (3 injured)
- March 7: Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama (1 killed, 1 injured)
- Feb. 14: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (17 people killed, 14 injured)
- Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland (1 student injured)
- Feb. 1: Salvador Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California. (2 students shot)
- Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky (2 students killed, 18 injured)
- Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana (1 student injured)
- Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas (1 student injured)