ATLANTA (AP) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says shrimpers can go after white, brown and pink shrimp in federal waters off Georgia.

NOAA Fisheries had closed federal waters off Georgia at the state's request on Jan. 24 to protect spawning white shrimp.

The state had closed its waters to all shrimping on Jan. 15 because the water had been chilly for a long time.

A news release Friday from NOAA fisheries says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources had found the threat has passed in federal waters, and asked for those to be reopened.

It says state waters remain closed, and the state will decide when to reopen them.