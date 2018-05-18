Police say an angry customer drove a car through a mobile phone company in East Ridge Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in the 6300 block of Ringgold Road.

Chief Stan Allen tells Channel 3, the customer crashed a Lincoln Town Car into Boost Mobile.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. We do not know if it was an employee or the customer.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.