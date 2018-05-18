News
PHOTOS: Angry customer drives car into East Ridge cell phone company
Friday, May 18th 2018, 6:29 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, May 18th 2018, 7:24 pm EDT
Police say an angry customer drove a car through a mobile phone company in East Ridge Friday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. in the 6300 block of Ringgold Road.
Chief Stan Allen tells Channel 3, the customer crashed a Lincoln Town Car into Boost Mobile.
One person was taken to a hospital with injuries. We do not know if it was an employee or the customer.
