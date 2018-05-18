News
Hamilton County's longest-tenured principal retires
Margo Williams has been at Westview Elementary School for nineteen years, in two buildings, working for five superintendents.
Friday, May 18th 2018, 8:31 pm EDT
Friday, she was surprised with a hallway parade spanning the entire building, with students wearing her favorite colors (red and blue), followed by a musical salute from the fifth grade school chorus.
Her husband Chris Williams, and District 7 School Board member Joe Wingate also attended the surprise celebration.
The school district has not yet named a new principal.