Margo Williams has been at Westview Elementary School for 19 years, in two buildings, working for five superintendents.

Friday, she was surprised with a hallway parade spanning the entire building, with students wearing her favorite colors (red and blue), followed by a musical salute from the fifth grade school chorus.  

Her husband Chris Williams, and District 7 School Board member Joe Wingate also attended the surprise celebration.

The school district has not yet named a new principal.