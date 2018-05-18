Students were evacuated from a Hamilton County school bus in Knoxville Friday afternoon.

A photo sent to the Channel 3 newsroom shows smoke coming from a school bus at the James White Parkway and I-40 split.

Hamilton County schools spokesman Tim Hensley tells Channel 3, the bus was carrying 5th graders from Middle Valley Elementary.

The students were on a field trip to Wonder Works in Pigeon Forge.

Hensley says the bus broke down for unknown reasons and is unable to continue the trip home.

Another bus is being sent to pick up the students and bring them home.

No one was injured.