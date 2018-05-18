He was All OVC Conference for Tennessee Tech during his sophomore, junior and senior years and was drafted by the NBA’s Buffalo Braves in 1976.



Jones was a teacher and basketball coach at Kirkman High from 1978 until the school closed in 1990. He taught, coached and was the athletic director at Chattanooga (City) High School until 1993. He coached girls basketball at Tyner High School in the 1993-94, and then boys basketball at Howard until 2000. Coach Jones took Kirkman to state runner-up, and his Howard team played in the state tournament three times..



Coach Jones became a school administrator in 2000 as assistant principal at Brainerd High School. He became principal at of the school in 2004 and served in that role until his first retirement in 2009.



Coach Jones holds an undergraduate degree from Tennessee Technological University and a master’s from Trevecca Nazarene College. Jones replaces Zach Roddenberry, who was interim coach following the dismissal of previous coach Rodney English in January.