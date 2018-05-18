IRONMAN organizers and Chattanooga city officials announced Friday that the city will continue to host the triathlon.

During a press conference at Ross's Landing, organizers announced that a 5-year deal has been reached to keep IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 in Chattanooga.

That means the event will continue in the Scenic City through 2023.

More than 3,100 athletes from 45 states and 21 countries will compete in IRONMAN 70.3 this Sunday.

The event will consist of swimming, biking and running.

There will also be an IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run on Saturday at 9:00 am.