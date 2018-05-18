News
RIVERBEND 2018: midweek: Flo Rida headlines
On Thursday night, rapper Flo Rida headlines the 2018 music festival.
HEADLINER: Flo Rida at 9:30pm on Coke Stage
Heading toward the second weekend of Riverbend 2018, Flo Rida headlines Thursday night's festival.
Flo Rida is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His songs like "Right Round," "Wild Ones," and "My House" dominated pop music charts, both domestically and internationally.
BANDS TO WATCH: Magic Birds at 6:15am at TVFCU Stage, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at 8pm at Bud Light Stage
Magic Birds is a Chattanooga duo that blends together elements of classic country, bluegrass and folk.
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown is a rock band out of Nashville that has opened for bands like Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Smash Mouth, AC/DC, and Vince Gill.