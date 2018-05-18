HEADLINER: Flo Rida at 9:30pm on Coke Stage

Heading toward the second weekend of Riverbend 2018, Flo Rida headlines Thursday night's festival.

Flo Rida is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. His songs like "Right Round," "Wild Ones," and "My House" dominated pop music charts, both domestically and internationally.

BANDS TO WATCH: Magic Birds at 6:15am at TVFCU Stage, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown at 8pm at Bud Light Stage

Magic Birds is a Chattanooga duo that blends together elements of classic country, bluegrass and folk.