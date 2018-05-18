News
RIVERBEND 2018: Day six Dustin Lynch
Day six of Riverbend 2018 focuses on up-and-coming country singers, blues and rock music. Dustin Lynch headlines. Don't miss Cole Sitzlar and Heather Gillis Band.
Friday, May 18th 2018
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018
HEADLINER: Dustin Lynch at 9:30pm at Coke Stage
With a string of hits stretching back to 2012, a red hot live-performance reputation, and a fan base that’s growing exponentially, Dustin Lynch is an up-and-coming country star. "Small Town Boy" is one of the singer's hot songs right now.
BANDS TO WATCH: Cole Sitzlar at 7:15pm at Chevy Stage and Heather Gillis Band at 7:45pm at TVFCU Stage.
Cole Sitzlar looks like much larger country stars. He has a laid-back way of communicating with fans online.
Heather Gillis Band is from Tampa. One of her original songs, "Fantasy" shows off Gillis' ability to play out long riffs. From the song, it is obvious Gillis is not afraid to pick up a guitar and have her way with it.