HEADLINER: Switchfoot at 9pm at Coke Stage



During a self-proclaimed hiatus, the alternative rock band Swtichfoot will perform at 9pm at the main stage Tuesday, June 12. The band said at the end of 2017, they intended to take a break from touring, promising to play out prior commitments. Riverbend 2018 was one such commitment.

Sometimes associated with Christian music, the alternative rock band has not shied away from the Christian audience, but considers themselves to be a secular band with personal faith. Switchfoot has performed as recently as 2017 with Reliant K, a Christian band.

Now on their tenth album, the band has been around for about 20 years. Switchfoot is known for songs like, "Dare You To Move."

BANDS TO WATCH: Citizen Way at 5pm (Bud Light Stage), Bonray at 6pm (Chevy Stage)

On this Tuesday night, Riverbend scales back to three total stages. On Bud Light Stage, Citizen Way is a band to watch. Their hit song, "I Will" has been viewed over 6 million times on their YouTube page.