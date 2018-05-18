RIVERBEND 2018: Night of blues for Monday night
Monday night of 2018 Riverbend sees the music festival move to MLK Boulevard for the annual Bessie Smith Strut. Instead of five stages, musicians will perform at two stages - Bessie Smith Hall and Trestle Stage.
At Bessie Smith Hall, Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe will perform at 5:30pm. Deacon Bluz & The Holysmoke Band will take the stage at 7:00pm, and then Christone Kingfish Ingram will go on at 9:00pm.
Over at the Trestle Stage, three-piece band Charles Walker Band will take the stage at 6pm, having performed the night before at Unum Stage. Afterward, Rick Rushing & The Blues Strangers will start performing at 7:30pm.
Several of the bands have played the Bessie Smith Strut before. Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe performed there in 2013. Deacon Bluz & The Holysmoke Band, around since 1997, performed there in 2015.