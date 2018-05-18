UPDATE: Riverbend headliner Luke Combs announced that he will not be performing at the festival Sunday night.

Combs announced on Instagram that he has lost his voice. He will be on vocal rest and undergoing treatments for the next ten days.

Riverbend confirmed the news. The festival said they are working to find a replacement act as soon as possible.

Channel 3 has learned from Friends of the Festival that festival-goers who purchased tickets specifically to see Combs have two options:

Get a refund by emailing a copy of your ticket to Friends of the Festival. Attend the festival Sunday and get 50 percent off a one-night ticket for Wednesday. Dustin Lynch will be headlining Wednesday. Festival-goers who choose this option must purchase their Wednesday night ticket Sunday at Starview Landing.

READ MORE | RIVERBEND 2018: Day six Dustin Lynch

Channel 3 will keep you updated on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Around 9:30pm, Luke Combs will take to the Coca Cola stage to headline day three of the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, TN. One of the younger performers and youngest headliner, the 27-year-old singer is known for songs like “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.”