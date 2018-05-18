News
RIVERBEND 2018: Luke Combs headlines day three
On Sunday night, Luke Combs will headline the Riverbend Festival 2018. Other bands to watch include Collins Brothers and Sonic Brew.
Friday, May 18th 2018, 9:36 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 11:38 am EDT
HEADLINER: Luke Combs
Around 9:30pm, Luke Combs will take to the Coca Cola stage to headline day three of the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, TN. One of the younger performers and youngest headliner, the 27-year-old singer is known for songs like “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.”
BANDS TO WATCH: Collins Brothers at 6:30pm (Unum Stage), Sonic Brew 6pm (Chevy Stage)