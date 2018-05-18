UPDATE:

Brett Young will hit the Coke Stage Sunday June 10th at 9:30 pm. Young will fill the slot left vacant when Luke Combs was forced to cancel after losing his voice.

Young currently has three #1 hits and is the reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year. Riverbend Festival fans flooded the Bud Light Stage in 2017 to see Young perform. Justin Cole of Entercom Chattanooga and US101 says Young is “one of the strongest vocalists in country music and it will be a show to remember.”

All tickets purchased for Starview Landing, reserved Star Seats and Fan Stands for the Luke Combs performance are good for the night of the 10th with Brett Young.

Friends of the Festival will also offer, for any Starview Landing, Star seating, or Fan Stands ticket for June 10th, 50% off Starview Landing for the Dustin Lynch performance on June 13th. The offer is good for purchase on Sunday only. Buyers will need to purchase those Dustin Lynch upgrades at the Starview Landing entrance Sunday, June 10.

If patrons wish to have their money refunded for Starview Landing, Star Seating or Fan Stands for June 10, please send an email to info@riverbendfestival.com making a request. They will also need proof of your purchase.

UPDATE: Riverbend headliner Luke Combs announced that he will not be performing at the festival Sunday night.

Combs announced on Instagram that he has lost his voice. He will be on vocal rest and undergoing treatments for the next ten days.

Riverbend confirmed the news. The festival said they are working to find a replacement act as soon as possible.

Channel 3 has learned from Friends of the Festival that festival-goers who purchased tickets specifically to see Combs have two options:

Get a refund by emailing a copy of your ticket to Friends of the Festival. Attend the festival Sunday and get 50 percent off a one-night ticket for Wednesday. Dustin Lynch will be headlining Wednesday. Festival-goers who choose this option must purchase their Wednesday night ticket Sunday at Starview Landing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Around 9:30pm, Luke Combs will take to the Coca Cola stage to headline day three of the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, TN. One of the younger performers and youngest headliner, the 27-year-old singer is known for songs like “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.”