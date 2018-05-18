(WLBT) A Mississippi woman hopes she can track down the brothers that tossed a bottle containing a very special note into the Pearl River nearly three decades ago.

Angi Webb found the bottle just north of Low Head Dam in Leake County with a note inside dated February 10, 1989.

"I've found tons of trash, but never anything like this," said Webb.

The bottle, with a rusted cap, was found near the bank seven miles upriver from Webb's kayak rental business at Coal Bluff Park.

The full text of the note says: "Our names are Tony and Chris Taylor. I am 4 years old and Chris is 5 years old. We hope somebody finds this bottle. We love you and God loves you!"

"I just thought about these little kids with their mom and dad out there writing the note, throwing it in," Webb said. "I figured for two or three years they might have thought about it, but have long since forgotten it".