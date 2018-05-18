For night two of Riverbend 2018, The Wallflowers will start playing around 9:30pm on the Coca Cola stage.

Part of the mid-’90s revival of roots-rock, The Wallflowers won Grammys in 1998 for their hit, "One Headlight." Lead singer Jakob Dylan is the son of well-known singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The band has existed in several forms since 1992, the latest iteration with drummer Jack Irons, who played previously with Pearl Jam and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.