News
RIVERBEND 2018: The Wallflowers headline second night
The Wallflowers headline the second night of Riverbend 2018. Other bands to see include Wild Adriatic and O.D.D.
Friday, May 18th 2018, 9:09 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, May 21st 2018, 11:32 am EDT
HEADLINER: The Wallflowers at 9:30pm (Coke Stage)
For night two of Riverbend 2018, The Wallflowers will start playing around 9:30pm on the Coca Cola stage.
Part of the mid-’90s revival of roots-rock, The Wallflowers won Grammys in 1998 for their hit, "One Headlight." Lead singer Jakob Dylan is the son of well-known singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The band has existed in several forms since 1992, the latest iteration with drummer Jack Irons, who played previously with Pearl Jam and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.
BANDS TO WATCH: Wild Adriatic at 7:15pm (Chevy Stage), O.D.D. at 8pm (Unum Stage)
VIDEO: New single, "Come Back Baby," from Wild Adriatic, performing at 7:15pm on the Chevy Stage of the 2018 Riverbend Festival.