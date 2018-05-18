HEADLINER: Hank Williams, Jr.

On Friday, June 8 at 9:30pm, Hank Williams, Jr. will take to the Coca Cola Stage. Hank was a prolific country artist in the 1980's, a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music. One of his biggest hits is, “Are You Ready for the Country."

His song, "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night," opened Monday Night Football on television for almost 20 years until he made controversial political statements in 2011. ESPN dropped the singer's song from the intro to the show in 2011, bringing a new version of the song back in 2017.



BANDS TO WATCH: Backwater Still, Courtney Daly & The Daly Grind

Before Williams hits the Coca Cola stage, Backwater Still takes the TVFCU Stage at 6:15pm. Backwater Still is a popular local cover band that also writes some original songs. "Your Love Makes Me High" is one of the band's more popular songs.