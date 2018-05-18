We have a lot of events going on this weekend. Here is a basic breakdown:

NIGHTFALL - Friday Evening - On/Off Showers and storms. Rain chance 60%

JFEST - All day Saturday - Humid, a few isolated storms here and there. Rain chance 30%

IRONMAN - Sunday - Morning shower? Clearing, humid. Rain chance 10%

Starting with today, look for a high of 83 with showers and storms firing up around noon and lasting on and off through the afternoon and into the evening.

Saturday will start humid in the mid-60s, and only get muggier as we climb into the mid-80s. Again, the showers and storms will be few and far between, but I would plan on one or two throughout the day.

Sunday will be very humid with a high of 87, but there is very little chance of any rain through the day.

