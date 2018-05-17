News
Man shot multiple times on Grove Street
Police say the 20-year-old victim was "suffering from gunshot wounds."
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 10:13 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 10:21 pm EDT
Chattanooga police say a man was shot Thursday afternoon on Grove Street.
It happened in the 1200 block around 12:20 p.m.
Police say the 20-year-old victim was "suffering from gunshot wounds."
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he in stable condition.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.