Chattanooga police say a man was shot Thursday afternoon on Grove Street.

It happened in the 1200 block around 12:20 p.m.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was "suffering from gunshot wounds."

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he in stable condition.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

