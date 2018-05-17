Loudon County, TN (WRCB) - Tennessee angler Jam Ferguson caught a black crappie while fishing a pond in Loudon County Tuesday that may not only be a new state record but possibly the world record.

Ferguson’s black crappie weighed 5 lbs. 7.68 oz. outweighing the current state record of 4 lbs. 4 oz. caught by Clyde Freeman in Brown’s Creek Lake in 1985. The current world record black crappie weighing an even 5 lbs. was taken from a private lake in Missouri in 2006