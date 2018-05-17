News
UPDATE: Police end standoff on Browntown Road
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 7:21 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 10:29 pm EDT
Chattanooga police say a man with active arrest warrants was refusing to surrender Thursday evening.
It's happened at a home in the 5500 block of Browntown Road around 5:15 p.m.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
There were no hostages inside with the suspect.
Police eventually left the home, but have not confirmed if the suspect was arrested.
