UPDATE: Chattanooga police say two people were hurt in a shooting on Tunnel Boulevard Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a person shot call on 19 Tunnel Boulevard. After arriving, officers found one person who was shot. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

During this time, another person arrived at a hospital by a personal vehicle. He also has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told police he was involved in the Tunnel Boulevard shooting.

Right now the members of the Violence Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene are investigating. Charges are pending, as officers continue to look into who did this.

You are encouraged to call 698-2525 if you know anything that can help in this case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Tunnel Boulevard Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:48 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.