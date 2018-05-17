The Baylor School baseball team advanced to the Division II-AA State Semifinals Thursday thanks to a three-run walk-off homerun by senior Teddy Lepcio.

Baylor had hosted Briarcrest Wednesday where the two clubs split the double-header, forcing a game three on Thursday.

The Red Raiders jumped all over the Saints to start the game, building up a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Briarcrest, however, came back and tied the game up at 8-8 thanks to a two-run homerun by Tyler Harrington. The Saints added two more runs top of the seventh to take a 10-8 lead.

Red Raiders were able to get two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh before Lepcio went opposite field with the three-run homerun to win the game.