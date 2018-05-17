Alpine Crest Elementary dedicated its new playground to retiring principal Norma Faerber today. Playcore/Game Time gave the school a huge discount on the playground equipment and a discount on the border and entry ramp. The discount is part of their "Give Where You Live" grant program. The playground is also part of the National Demonstration Site for PlayOn, a standards based program developed by PlayCore, and SHAPE America to meet the standards for elementary school physical education. Alpine Crest also received donations from Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the City of Red Bank, the PTA, and private sources.