Ten men are facing felony indictments after a human trafficking investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says that the undercover human trafficking operation was conducted by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Office of the 13th District Attorney General, Cookeville Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The ten men face felony charges in TBI's targeted effort to identify people attempting to purchase illicit sex from minors.

All of the men were seeking to have sex with minors.

The men allegedly interacted with undercover TBI agents who were posing as minors online.

The TBI said seven of these men showed up to meet with the women with the intention to have sex.

Eight of the 10 suspects have already been taken into custody.

The investigation was conducted in February in Putnam County.

Eight of the indicted men have been taken into custody. They are: