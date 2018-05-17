News
Riverbend 2018 kicks off tonight
The festival is nine days with bands performing on five different stages.
Thursday, May 17th 2018
Friday, June 8th 2018
Riverbend 2018 kicks off Friday along the Chattanooga riverfront. The festival is nine days with bands performing on five different stages. Riverbend started in 1982.
We have profiled the bands performing below. Headliners of each night are listed first, followed by performers set to play at one of the other four stages.
Friday, June 8, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Hank Williams, Jr.
- 6:00-7:30 One Shot Down
- 8:00-9:30 G Love & Special Sauce
- 10:30-12:00 Gangstagrass
- 6:30-7:30 Courtney Daly & The Daly Grind
- 8:00-9:15 Hanna Wicklund & The Steppin Stones
- 9:30-11:00 Rare Coalition Band
- 6:15-7:30 Backwater Still
- 7:45-9:00 Roger Alan Wade
- 9:15-10:30 Gracie & Joey
- 6:00-7:30 Ashes Fall
- 7:15-9:00 Convertibull
Saturday, June 9, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 The Wallflowers
- 6:00-7:30 Voodoo Slim
- 8:00-9:30 Land of Ozz
- 10:30-12:00 Down North
- 6:30-7:30 Jordan Hallquist & The Outfit
- 8:00-9:15 O.D.D
- 9:30-11:00 Walt Wilkins
- 6:15-7:30 Shawn Cooley
- 7:45-9:00 C2 & Brothers Reed
- 9:15-10:30 Bishop Gunn
- 6:00-7:15 Playin Possum Band
- 7:30-9:00 Wild Adriatic
Sunday, June 10, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Luke Combs
- 6:00-7:30 Rick Byers Band
- 8:00-9:30 Cam
- 6:30-7:45 Collins Brothers
- 8:00-9:15 Mitch Rossell
- 9:30-11:00 Charles Walker Band
- 6:15-7:30 The Peace Merchants
- 7:45-9:00 Kelley Lovelace & Rivers Rutherford
- 9:15-10:30 WIld Adriatic
- 6:00-7:15 Sonic Brew
- 7:30-9:00 Down North
Monday, June 11, 2018 - Bessie Smith Strut
- 5:30-6:45 Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe
- 6:00-7:15 Charles Walker Band
- 7:00-8:15 Christone Kingfish Ingram
- 7:30-8:45 Rick Rushing & The Blues Strangers
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:00-10:30 Switchfoot
- 5:00-6:15 Citizen Way
- 8:00-9:30 Blanca
- 5:00-5:45 Mending Wall
- 6:00-7:00 Bon Ray
- 7:15-8:45 JJ Weeks
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Dustin Lynch
- 6:00-7:30 BlackCatMoon
- 8:00-9:30 Tower Of Power
- 6:30-7:45 Justin Long
- 8:00-9:15 Albert Castiglia
- 7:15-8:30 Cole Sitzlar
Thursday, June 14, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Flo Rida
- 6:00-7:30 Chattanooga Girls Rock Stars
- 8:00-9:15 Vanessa Collier
- 8:00-9:30 Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
- 7:30-9:30 Aunt Betty
Friday, June 15, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Third Eye Blind
- 6:00-7:15 Sonny & The Wingnut
- 8:00-9:15 The Shadowboxers
- 8:00-9:30 Delbert McClinton
Saturday, June 16, 2018
- COKE STAGE 9:30-11:00 Bret Michaels
- 6:30-7:30 Austin Young Band
- 9:30-11:00 Blues Beatles
- 7:45-9:00 The Cleverlys
- 9:15-10:30 Mean Mary & The Contrarys