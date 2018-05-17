UPDATE: A deadly crash in a construction zone on Highway 111 is still under investigation.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alan Bailey said the 33-year-old truck driver lost control of his tractor-trailer when he was coming down the mountain. He hit and killed a contract worker, Christopher Aaron Harden, as he was standing outside of a work vehicle.

About 50,000 pounds of coal covered Highway 111 at the foot of Flat Top Mountain.

"It was one lane coming down the mountain, it was coned off. It was forcing drivers over to the left-hand lane," said Sgt. Bailey.

Investigators said the driver, who is expected to survive his injuries, works for a trucking company based out of Kentucky.

Sgt. Bailey said the truck driver did not violate the state's Move Over Law because the road was narrowed to one lane for construction but said other charges could be filed.

"It is more of a violation of speeding in a construction area or driving recklessly in a construction zone," Sgt. Bailey said. "Whatever the case is."

The stretch of highway is marked with construction cones and markings. Investigators said the truck driver had plenty of warning signs to slow down.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: All lanes of Highway 111 have temporarily reopened Thursday afternoon after they were closed due to a semi hitting a worker contracted by TDOT.

All lanes of SR-111 South in Hamilton Co. are open at this time. The Back Valley Rd. exit remains closed. The number two lane will have to be closed in a few minutes once traffic has gotten through the area so crews can finish loading up the coal that spilled onto the roadway. — Jennifer Flynn (@JenFlynnTDOT) May 17, 2018

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the on-ramp near the Hamilton/Sequatchie County line.

The southbound lanes were closed due to a tractor-trailer hitting and killing a contract worker for TDOT. After hitting the worker, the truck rolled over, spilling coal onto the road near a construction zone.

TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn says crews will have to close one lane again once traffic has gotten through the area, so cleanup of the coal that was spilled during the crash can continue.

Flynn says the Back Valley Road exit remains closed.

The condition of the semi driver has not been released.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A contract worker for the Tennessee Department of Transportation was fatally struck by a semi truck carrying coal Thursday morning, Commissioner Rick Nunley tells Channel 3.

The truck then rolled over onto its side, spilling coal onto the roadway near the construction zone.

There's no word on injuries to the driver of the truck.

A spokeswoman for TDOT tells us, the victim in today’s crash was a contract employee. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 17, 2018

The TN State Road 111 repaving project is underway nearby.

TDOT is diverting traffic to Lewis Chapel Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: A tanker truck carrying coal overturned Thursday morning near Soddy-Daisy.

The accident happened about 10:15am on a Highway 111 on-ramp near the Hamilton/Sequatchie County line.

Hazmat crews have been dispatched to the site to determine the nature of the crash and any possible leaks from the truck's fuel tank.

The southbound, right-hand lane is blocked because of the crash.