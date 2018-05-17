"Carry The Load" will be in Dunlap Thursday as part of their Memorial Day mission to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes; military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. CST, the relay team will begin traveling US127 Signal Mountain from Chattanooga. They are expected to arrive in Dunlap around 5:45 at the Tractor Supply on State Route 28.

Later the team escorted by members of the Dunlap Police Dept and Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department, will proceed to the Justice Center.