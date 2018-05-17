News
Carry the Load in Dunlap
"Carry The Load" will be in Dunlap Thursday as part of their Memorial Day mission to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes; military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
Thursday, May 17th 2018, 8:31 am EDT
Beginning at 5:00 p.m. CST, the relay team will begin traveling US127 Signal Mountain from Chattanooga. They are expected to arrive in Dunlap around 5:45 at the Tractor Supply on State Route 28.
Later the team escorted by members of the Dunlap Police Dept and Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department, will proceed to the Justice Center.
Everyone is invited to attend.